WORLD
3 MIN READ
Lebanon eyes third shipment of Iranian fuel
Lebanese leaders are wary of relying on Tehran to meet country's energy needs but have no other option.
Lebanon eyes third shipment of Iranian fuel
Cars queue to fuel up at a gas station in Dora, Lebanon on August 20, 2021. / Reuters
August 27, 2021

The leader of Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah group, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, has said a third vessel of Iranian fuel has been secured to ease crippling shortages in the country.

"We have agreed to start loading a third vessel," Nasrallah said in a televised speech on Friday.

"The coming days will prove those doubtful about the shipments arriving with fuel wrong...and our words will be clear when the first vessel reaches Lebanon." 

This comes as Lebanon's Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati said he still had to overcome major hurdles to forming a new government, amid a deep economic and political crisis.

Asked about Nasrallah's comments, Mikati said he was against anything that would harm Lebanon's interests.

"We will not let anyone lead us to new sanctions," he said. "But I tell the critics and the Arab League give us a candle, we can't say no to the shipment without having an alternative."

READ MORE: Hezbollah vows to bring Iranian oil to cash-strapped Lebanon

A grave situation

Mikati, the third person picked to try to form a government since last year, told Saudi-owned television network Al Hadath that the situation in Lebanon remained grave.

Forming a government is a necessary first step to secure international support to help pull Lebanon out of its deepest crisis since its 1975-1990 civil war. The currency has collapsed, while medicines and fuel are running out.

The prime minister's post is held by a Sunni according to Lebanon's sectarian power-sharing system.

Lebanon was being run by the caretaker government of Prime Minister Hassan Diab, who resigned with his cabinet after a massive Beirut port blast ripped through the capital a year ago.

READ MORE: Can Iran fill Lebanon's energy vacuum?

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump says he's 'highly unlikely' to fire Fed Chair Powell
Syrian army withdraws from Sweida under ceasefire agreement with Druze leaders
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Face to badge: The new tools 'holding police accountable' in Los Angeles
Germany continues military exports to Israel despite mounting criticism
Christian community in Taybeh call on Vatican to act as settler violence escalates in West Bank
World powers criticise Israeli strikes on Syria
Syria condemns 'heinous acts' in Sweida, vows to punish those responsible
Former EU foreign policy chief slams bloc's failure to act on Israel's human rights violations
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us