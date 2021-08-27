World leaders and senior officials condemn the two suicide bombings that targeted thousands of desperate people fleeing the Taliban takeover, with further attempted attacks expected ahead of Tuesday deadline for foreign troops to leave.

In a written statement, Qatar's Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the attacks and conveyed condolences to the relatives of those who lost their lives and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

"Turkey condemns the attacks strongly as a nation," President Erdogan said at a press conference on Friday. The attacks highlight the danger of Daesh in the region and world, he said.

The blast which was claimed by the Daesh terror group's Khorasan wing targeted foreign troops and civilians wanting to leave Afghanistan. One suicide blast occurred at Abbey Gate, where a number of Daesh gunmen opened fire on civilians and military forces.

The other attack was near Baron Hotel, also near Abbey Gate which is a prime spot for access to the airport.

"We will not forgive, we will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay," US President Joe Biden said in remarks at the White House, fighting back tears as he talked about the American "heroes" who died.

He ordered flags at the White House and public buildings around the country to be lowered to half staff.

"Our thoughts & prayers are with victims of these horrific crimes. Terrorism remains a dangerous threat that dictates the continuation of global efforts to defeat it & protect the innocent from its crimes. Deepest condolences," Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said on Twitter.

Spain strongly condemns the Kabul airport attack, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Twitter.

"Our heartfelt solidarity with the victims. The international community stands with the Afghan people, ensuring their rights and dignity," he wrote.

Noting that Spain is working to evacuate "as many people as possible", Sanchez said "enormous work" is being done by all the personnel involved in the evacuations from Afghanistan on a "particularly difficult day."

He added that two more planes have arrived in Spain, one with 241 people on board and another with 95 passengers.

French President Emmanuel Macron extended his condolences to the families of the American and Afghan victims of the attack and expressed his support to the injured, a statement from the Elysee Palace said.

He emphasized that France will complete evacuations and provide long-term humanitarian action and protection for threatened Afghan nationals.

On Twitter, French Defence Minister Florence Parly offered her condolences to her US counterpart Lloyd Austin over the "horrendous attack."

"My thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the US Marines who lost their lives while helping those who wished to flee the terror. France stands with the United States," Parly added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also decried the "terrible terrorist attack" in Kabul.

"Deepest condolences to the people of the US & Afghanistan, to the families of the victims. Wish speedy recovery to the wounded. Terrorism must be condemned by all parties in Afghanistan. We must work jointly to evacuate those who need help," he said on Twitter.

In a statement, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said: “Our thoughts and condolences are with all of those in Afghanistan who have lost lives or suffered injuries, including US forces, our other partners on the ground, and the families and friends of all who have been affected by this appalling attack.”

She added that New Zealand’s final Kabul evacuation flight was completed ahead of yesterday’s explosions, with all the evacuees taken to the United Arab Emirates.

On Twitter, Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad "strongly condemned" the "heinous" terrorist attack at Kabul airport.

"We condemn terrorism in all forms & manifestations, convey our condolences to bereaved families & pray for early recovery of the injured," he said.

Antonio Guterres, United Nations Secretary General said: "First of all, I'd like to express in the strongest possible way, my total condemnation about the horrific terrorist attack in Kabul; and to send my condolences to the families of all those that perished – Afghans - and those that were helping there, the Afghans, and died serving the lives of others."

I have also asked my Special Representative Deborah Lyons to convey directly to Kabul my deep condolences to the Afghan people," he added.

Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi also "strongly condemned" the bomb blasts in Kabul.

"Extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims of this terrorist attack," Bagchi said on Twitter.

"Our thoughts and prayers also go out to the injured. Today’s attacks reinforce the need for the world to stand unitedly against terrorism and all those who provide sanctuaries to terrorists."