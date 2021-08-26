The first batch of Turkish troops and civilians evacuated from Afghanistan has landed in the country's capital Ankara, as Taliban deadline of next Tuesday, [August 31] to finish all foreign evacuations looms.

The group of 345 Turkish Armed Forces personnel on Thursday initially travelled from Kabul to Islamabad, Pakistan's capital, via a Turkish Air Force transport plane, and then landed at Ankara at 11:45 am [0845GMT] on a Turkish Airlines flight.

Two more evacuation flights are set to take off from Istanbul on Monday, depending on demand, officials said.

The collapse of US-backed government in Afghanistan and Taliban takeover on August 15 has set off a wave of evacuations via the Kabul airport with several countries ending evacuations ahead of the Taliban deadline.

Turkey fulfilled task in Afghanistan

Speaking to Anadolu Agency in the eastern Mus province, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said Turkish soldiers successfully fulfilled the task given to them in the war-torn country.

Despite the extraordinary conditions at the airport, where thousands of people are desperately trying to get a flight out since the Taliban takeover, the Turkish Armed Forces are making every effort to ensure that their plan is implemented without any major disruptions, he added.

"We would like to thank our friends Pakistan and Tajikistan, and our allies with whom we worked together in the region, for their support," Akar said.

He told they are coordinating with the Foreign Ministry and other relevant departments with regard to the pullout.

Turkey was part of a NATO mission in Afghanistan since 2002, and was also involved in evacuation efforts at the Kabul airport since the Taliban took control of the capital this month.

Turkey says will help rebuild Afghanistan

Turkey has long supported the Afghan people's struggle to rebuild their country and will continue to do so, said Turkey's communications director on Thursday, highlighting Turkey's commitments to peace and stability in Afghanistan since 2002, in the aftermath of the US invasion.

"We have supported the Afghan people in their struggle to rebuild their country and will continue to do so," Fahrettin Altun said on Twitter.

On the situation at Kabul airport, which has seen a press for evacuations since the Taliban gained control of the capital, he said the "rapidly deteriorating security" at the airport shows the need to reassess the situation on the ground.

"Turkey had indicated its willingness to provide security at the airport if certain conditions were met. Despite the most recent turmoil at the airport, Turkish forces have helped maintain security and order.

"Our military planes evacuated some 1,129 civilians," Altun said.

