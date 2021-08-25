WORLD
3 MIN READ
Uganda takes dozens of at-risk Afghan refugees on US request
Kampala receives 51 refugees following a request from Washington to temporarily host people fleeing Afghanistan, with officials saying the country will shelter up to 2,000 people fleeing the Taliban takeover.
Uganda takes dozens of at-risk Afghan refugees on US request
People try to get inside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan on August 16, 2021. / Reuters
August 25, 2021

A flight carrying dozens of Afghan evacuees has touched down in Uganda where they will be given temporary refuge, government and diplomatic officials said.

"The Government of the Republic of Uganda this morning received Fifty One (51) evacuees from Afghanistan who arrived aboard a privately chartered flight at the Entebbe International Airport," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

It said it followed a request from the US government to temporarily host "at-risk" Afghan nationals and others who are in transit to the United States and other destinations worldwide.

READ MORE:Biden holds to Afghan pullout deadline despite criticism

One of the world's largest refugee hub 

The US embassy in Kampala thanked Uganda for its "generosity and hospitality toward these communities".

"The Government of Uganda and the Ugandan people have a long tradition of welcoming refugees and other communities in need," the embassy posted on Twitter.

In evacuating Afghans who previously worked with its forces, the US has sought third countries to house refugees while their applications are processed.

Uganda hosts one of the largest refugee populations in the world –– nearly 1.5 million, mostly from neighbouring countries including Somalia, South Sudan, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Rwanda, and Burundi.

Most live in large refugee settlements in the sparsely populated north of the country but around 81,000 urban refugees live in the capital Kampala.

Aid agencies have repeatedly said that the international response to support refugees in Uganda, a country of about 44 million people, has been underfunded.

READ MORE:Afghanistan evacuations on 'war footing' after Taliban warns of 'red line'

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump says he's 'highly unlikely' to fire Fed Chair Powell
Syrian army withdraws from Sweida under ceasefire agreement with Druze leaders
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Face to badge: The new tools 'holding police accountable' in Los Angeles
Germany continues military exports to Israel despite mounting criticism
Christian community in Taybeh call on Vatican to act as settler violence escalates in West Bank
World powers criticise Israeli strikes on Syria
Syria condemns 'heinous acts' in Sweida, vows to punish those responsible
Former EU foreign policy chief slams bloc's failure to act on Israel's human rights violations
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us