WORLD
2 MIN READ
Suicide bombing targets Chinese nationals in southwest Pakistan
Two children killed in attack targeting a vehicle carrying Chinese citizens in southwestern Gwadar port city, police say.
Suicide bombing targets Chinese nationals in southwest Pakistan
China is heavily involved in the development of the Gwadar port on the Arabian Sea as part of a $60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. / AP
August 20, 2021

A suicide bombing targeting a vehicle carrying Chinese nationals in south west Pakistan killed two children and wounded three, police officials said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Friday's attack.

"Two children have been killed and three injured in the attack," Liaquat Shahwani, a spokesman for the Balochistan government, told Reuters news agency.

The suicide blast took place at the East Bay Road in the port city of Gwadar around 7 pm [local time]. Chinese nationals sustained minor wounds, a police statement said.

READ MORE: Pakistan blames Afghanistan, India for suicide attack on Chinese workers

Previous attack on Chinese

Gwadar is in the southwestern province of Balochistan.

The attack came after the bus attack in the northwestern Pakistani province of Khyber-Paktunkhwa in which 13 people, including nine Chinese workers and two Pakistani soldiers were killed earlier in the month.

Islamabad said its investigation showed a "nexus of Indian RAW and Afghan NDS [spy agencies]" behind the attack.

China is heavily involved in the development of the Gwadar port on the Arabian Sea as part of a $60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which is itself part of China's Belt and Road infrastructure project. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump says he's 'highly unlikely' to fire Fed Chair Powell
Syrian army withdraws from Sweida under ceasefire agreement with Druze leaders
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Face to badge: The new tools 'holding police accountable' in Los Angeles
Germany continues military exports to Israel despite mounting criticism
Christian community in Taybeh call on Vatican to act as settler violence escalates in West Bank
World powers criticise Israeli strikes on Syria
Syria condemns 'heinous acts' in Sweida, vows to punish those responsible
Former EU foreign policy chief slams bloc's failure to act on Israel's human rights violations
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us