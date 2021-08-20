A suicide bombing targeting a vehicle carrying Chinese nationals in south west Pakistan killed two children and wounded three, police officials said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Friday's attack.

"Two children have been killed and three injured in the attack," Liaquat Shahwani, a spokesman for the Balochistan government, told Reuters news agency.

The suicide blast took place at the East Bay Road in the port city of Gwadar around 7 pm [local time]. Chinese nationals sustained minor wounds, a police statement said.

Previous attack on Chinese

Gwadar is in the southwestern province of Balochistan.

The attack came after the bus attack in the northwestern Pakistani province of Khyber-Paktunkhwa in which 13 people, including nine Chinese workers and two Pakistani soldiers were killed earlier in the month.

Islamabad said its investigation showed a "nexus of Indian RAW and Afghan NDS [spy agencies]" behind the attack.

China is heavily involved in the development of the Gwadar port on the Arabian Sea as part of a $60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which is itself part of China's Belt and Road infrastructure project.