Is a decline in human trafficking good news?

Human trafficking figures drop for the first time in 20 years, but the good news ends there. The UN says the drop is less a result of active prevention and more a consequence of reduced reporting and detection. Guests: Anxhela Bruci Founder of Empowerfull Philippa Southwell Managing Director of Southwell and Partners Sunny Slaughter Founder of Sunny Slaughter Consulting, LLC.