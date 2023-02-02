US says sweden ready to join NATO, Ankara says issues remain

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been speaking to TRT where he gave a wide-ranging two-hour interview with a group of journalists. On the domestic front, he talked about the upcoming Presidential election and, Türkiye's success in the energy and defence industry sectors. He touched on several foreign policy issues and commented on Sweden and Finland's NATO bids, saying Sweden has not fulfilled its commitments and is like a QUOTE nest of terrorist organisations. For more on this joined by Yucel Acer who is a Professor of International Law at Yıldırım Beyazıt University.