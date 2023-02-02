Ukraine launches fresh wave of anti-corruption raids

The homes of former interior minister Arsen Avakov, and billionaire Igor Kolomoisky have been searched. And the head of the Customs Service has been fired. Corruption has long been an endemic issue in Ukraine. Western partners have been urging Kiev to tackle the issue, as it pushes ahead with its bid to join the EU. We're going to stay in Kiev and bring in Political Analyst, Jason Smart.