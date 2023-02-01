British Intelligence Alert: Russia's New Plan to Seize Bakhmut in Ukraine

The city lies between the separatist-held cities of Donetsk and Luhansk. Capturing Bakhmut would be Russia's first major gain on the battle ground since it took the cities of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk in July. Joining us for more is Sir Richard Shirreff from Salisbury, in the UK. He's a former NATO Commander and UK military chief. He has served in Kosovo, Iraq and the Gulf War of 1991.