January 31, 2023
Death toll in the Pakistani city of Peshawar still rising
The death toll from Monday's suicide bombing at a mosque in the north-western Pakistani city of Peshawar has risen to at least 93. Hundreds of police officers had gathered for prayers at the mosque located within the police headquarters. The Pakistani Taliban had initially claimed responsibility, but the group has now denied involvement. Julide Ayger reports.
