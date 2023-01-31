January 31, 2023
Blinken calls for consensus in Israel as he heads to West Bank
The Former US State Department Deputy Assistant Secretary Joel Rubin says Secretary Blinken has a strong relationship with Israel, and he is positioning the United States in a way that can help both sides, but first, we need both sides to compile that is the challenge. Former US State Department Deputy Assistant Secretary Joel Rubin joins us from Chevy Chase Maryland.
