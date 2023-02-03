Ukrainian and European Union leaders gather in Kiev on Friday

EU chiefs have said Ukraine's future is in the EU during a joint press conference in Kyiv with President Volodymyr Zelensky. This is the first EU-Ukraine summit since the start of the Russian conflict nearly a year ago. Brussels is promising more aid for Kyiv, and more sanctions against Moscow. But is refusing to set a timescale for the moment when Ukraine will be allowed to join the bloc. Our Europe Correspondent, Simon McGregor-Wood reports.