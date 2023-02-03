February 3, 2023
Cavusoglu: Embassies yet to give details over intelligence report
Türkiye's Foreign Minister has criticised a group of Western countries who closed their consulates in the wake of a protest in Sweden at which a Quran was burned. Mevlut Cavusoglu says that any country receiving information on a security threat should first share that information with Turkish intelligence which until now they haven't.
