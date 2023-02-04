Trump to push for legislation that only recognises two genders if elected

"No serious country should be telling its children that they were born with the wrong gender" Donald Trump has vowed to combat 'Left-wing gender insanity' and push for legislation that only recognises two genders if he wins the 2024 elections in a video he posted on social media.