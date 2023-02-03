February 3, 2023
Shell's profits hit nearly $40B in 2022, highest ever
Shell - Europe's largest oil company - made a record profit last year of forty billion dollars. That's double the total for the year before and totally due to the surge in oil and gas prices because of the conflict in Ukraine. Let's get more on this from Noah Brenner. He's the executive editor of Operations with Energy Intelligence. #shell #oilcompany #Ukraine
