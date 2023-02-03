Protests against new bill proposed by Israeli government

A bill to change the judiciary and the country's legal code by Israel's new far-right government led by Benjamin Netanyahu, is being met with strong opposition and criticism. For the past month, thousands of Israelis have taken part in anti-government protests across the country. Netanyahu and his allies in parliament say the measures are necessary. So why have they aroused such strong sentiments? To unpack this story further, we have Israel affairs analyst, Amichai Stien, joined us from West Jerusalem. #Israel #bill-changes #anti-government protests