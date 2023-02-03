Andrea Riseborough’s Oscar Nomination | Jung_E & Benin Bronzes at Home

On this episode of Showcase, watch: Andrea Riseborough Keeps Oscar Nomination 00:02 Jung – E 01:53 Benin Bronzes Exhibition 04:54 Yayoi Kusama in Fashion Capitals 06:48 Morocco’s Finery Museum 09:52 ‘Fragile Giants’ Exhibition 11:55 Kashmir’s Paper Mache Art 14:24 ‘The Power of Touch’ 16:08 You People 19:05 Frida Kahlo’s Immersive Exhibition 22:02 AI Fashion 23:29