February 3, 2023
A fresh sanctions package against Russia is expected to be announced on Friday, during a summit between the European Union and Ukrainian leaders in Kiev. While leaders discuss action against Moscow, there have been renewed attacks in the east of Ukraine. Ukraine believes Russia is preparing an offensive to mark the one-year anniversary of the war.
A summit between the European Union and Ukrainian leaders in Kiev
