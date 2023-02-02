Inflation rises to 48-year high as government seeks IMF bailout

Pakistan's inflation is at a 48-year high, as the country struggles to service its high foreign debt. With limited opportunities at home, more than 800,000 Pakistanis have also left the country in 2022 to work overseas. An IMF team is now in Islamabad for crucial talks, as the South Asian nation seeks to avoid defaulting on its loan. Kamran Yousaf has more.