Erdogan rules out greenlighting Sweden's entry into NATO

Turkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has ruled out support for Sweden, while backing Finland's bid to join NATO. Both countries had applied for membership, after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. And any new application has to be unanimously approved by the organisation's member nations, but Turkiye insists both countries must stop support for terror groups like the PKK before they can be considered for entry. Shoaib Hasan has the latest.