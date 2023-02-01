US preparing $2.2B military package, includes long-range missiles

Russia says it has captured a village on the northern outskirts of Bakhmut, where some of the heaviest fighting of the war has taken place in recent weeks. It's defensde ministry says the village of Blahodatne, not far from Bakhmut, was captured with the help of aerial support. As the Ukrainian President Zelenskyy continues to call on allies for more military support, the US is set to announce yet another multibillion dollar military aid package for the country. TRT World's Andy Roesgen has more.