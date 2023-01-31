WORLD
Kurti Doubles Down on Proposal of Ethnic Association Despite US, EU Push
Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti has rejected the creation of an association of Serb municipalities in his country's north. The proposal was one of the articles in a French-German deal that aims to normalize relations between the two neighbors. Earlier this month, EU envoy Miroslav Lajcak said if one side refuses to agree, the international community will respond accordingly. With his country risking isolation by the West, Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic has expressed the possibility of compromise. Plus, the European Union is considering stalling Montenegro’s accession negotiations after being warned by some of its members. Last week, Slovenian Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon once again urged Montenegro on behalf of the EU to appoint judges in its Constitutional Court by February, so that elections in March can go ahead. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
January 31, 2023
