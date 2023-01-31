WORLD
Azerbaijan Says Warnings About Threats to Its Embassy Were Ignored By Iran
An act of terrorism. That's what Azerbaijan has called Friday's attack on its embassy in Tehran. A gunman reportedly killed a security guard after storming into the embassy, where he shot two others. The attack comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and Azerbaijan, over disputes in the South Caucasus and the treatment of ethnic Azeris inside Iran. The diplomatic fallout from Friday's attack is already mounting, with Azerbaijan's president demanding a full investigation. Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry said it has closed Its embassy in Tehran and evacuated staff. The Ministry also released a statement, saying it had warned Iranian authorities about threats to its embassy with little success and blamed a recent anti-Azerbaijan campaign for encouraging attacks on its diplomatic outpost. Last year, tensions rose between the two neighbors over long running disputes in Karabakh, where Iran is supporting Armenia. Last week, Baku also appointed its first ambassador to Israel, a relationship that Iran has viewed with suspicion. Guests: Rusif Huseynov Director at Topchubashov Centre Natalia Konarzewska Political Analyst
January 31, 2023
