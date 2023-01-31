What is the real cost of redeveloping Dharavi?

As Asia’s richest man Adani is awarded the project to redevelop Mumbai’s biggest slum Dharavi, some say the project could be a scam. Dharavi is set for a 2.4 billion dollar re-development. But the Indian conglomerate is accused of fraud and residents say they haven't been consulted. So is the project dead in the water before it's even begun? Guests: Preeti Sharma Menon Mumbai President of Aam Aadmi Party Krishna Pujari Founder of Reality Tours and Travel Matias Echanove Urbanologist and Co-creator of the Urbz Collective