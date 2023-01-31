January 31, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Explosion kills at least 93, injures more than 150 in Peshawar
The death toll from Monday's suicide bombing at a mosque in the north-western Pakistani city of Peshawar has risen to at least 93. Hundreds of police officers had gathered for prayers at the mosque located within the police headquarters. The Pakistani Taliban had initially claimed responsibility, but the group has now denied involvement. Julide Ayger reports.
Explosion kills at least 93, injures more than 150 in Peshawar
Explore