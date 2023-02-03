February 3, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Pentagon: Chinese spy balloon flying over the United States
United States is tracking a Chinese spy balloon flying high over the western region, the Pentagon has said. TRT World discussed this with Malcolm Davis, who joined us from Canberra. He's a Senior Analyst in Defense Strategy and Capability issues, including Space Policy and Space Security at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute. #chinesespy #US #pentagon
