January 31, 2023
France hit by second nationwide strike against pension reform
More nationwide rallies are taking place across France as unions protest against the government's pension reforms. Under the new plan unveiled by president Emmanuel Macron, people will have to work longer before receiving a pension, with the retirement age rising from 62 to 64. But despite the public anger, Macron is pushing ahead with the changes. Sarah Morice has more.
