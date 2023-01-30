January 30, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Pakistani Taliban has claimed responsibility for suicide bombing
The Pakistani Taliban has claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing on a mosque in Peshawar. At least 59 people died in the blast, most of them police officers taking part in prayers. More than a hundred other people were injured. Since the Pakistani Taliban ended a ceasefire with the government last year, the number of attacks in the country has risen. Simon McGregor-Wood reports.
Pakistani Taliban has claimed responsibility for suicide bombing
Explore