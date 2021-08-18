WORLD
4 MIN READ
Hong Kong police arrest students for supporting 'terrorism'
Police previously cautioned people against mourning for a man who on July 1 stabbed the officer in the shoulder before killing himself, saying that mourning him is “no different from supporting terrorism.”
Hong Kong police arrest students for supporting 'terrorism'
Posters are seen outside the Hong Kong University Students' Union (HKUSU) office at the Hong Kong University in Hong Kong, China, May 2, 2021. / Reuters
August 18, 2021

Hong Kong police says four students have been arrested for "advocating terrorism" after their student union passed a motion last month mourning the death of a 50-year-old who stabbed a policeman before killing himself.

Police have said an officer was stabbed from behind on July 1, while on duty with other policemen preventing protest gatherings on the anniversary of the former British colony's return to Chinese rule in 1997.

The man then stabbed himself in the chest with the knife and died later in the hospital.

The policeman, 28, suffered a punctured lung, but survived what Secretary for Security Chris Tang described as a terrorist act by a "lone wolf."

Shortly after the attack, a few dozen members of the Hong Kong University student union passed a motion, since withdrawn, to commemorate the 50-year-old's death and "appreciate" his "sacrifice."

Raids and bans 

The union leaders have resigned and apologised for the "inappropriate" motion.

The union's campus office has since been raided by national security police and the university has severed ties with the union and banned about 30 students who signed the motion from entering its premises.

"The motion is very shocking," Senior Superintendent Steve Li told reporters.

"It tried to rationalise and glorify terrorism," Li said, adding that it "encouraged people to attempt suicide" and it did not align with "our moral standards."

Li said the four were aged 18-20 and police will interrogate the students who voted in favour of the motion. Hong Kong police does not name people under investigation.

Polarised society 

Hong Kong has been polarised since protesters took to the streets in 2019 demanding greater democracy and accountability for what activists called police violence, an accusation authorities have repeatedly rejected.

The protests were ended by the coronavirus pandemic and a sweeping national security law imposed by Beijing last year.

Since the law was introduced, the government's most prominent opponents have been jailed or fled abroad. Critics say the legislation has crushed the city's wide-ranging rights and freedoms, while supporters say it has restored stability.

After the July 1 attack, some people went to the scene of the stabbing to lay flowers, drawing condemnation from authorities, including city leader Carrie Lam.

Lam urged parents, teachers and others at the time to observe the behaviour of teenagers and report those who break the law to the authorities.

READ MORE:Hong Konger to spend 9 years in prison in first national security law case

READ MORE: Hong Kong court issues guilty verdict in first national security trial

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us