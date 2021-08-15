The Turkish embassy in Kabul continues its operations, the Turkish foreign minister has said.

All necessary measures have been taken regarding Turkey's diplomatic missions and personnel in Afghanistan, said Mevlut Cavusoglu on Sunday in a press briefing prior to departure from Algeria.

Noting that the Turkish embassy continues to operate in Kabul, Cavusoglu said all consular operations are continuing at Turkey's diplomatic missions.

"I would like to assure you that we have done our preparations against all odds," he added.

While some Turkish citizens are leaving Afghanistan amid the latest developments with the Taliban, Cavusoglu said there are Turkish citizens who wished to remain in the country.

He noted that Turkish authorities' communication with relevant authorities in Afghanistan are ongoing to ensure the safety and peace of those Turkish citizens choosing to remain in the country.

After the back-to-back crumbling of a number of key provincial capitals in a day, the Taliban rallied their forces around all four corners of Kabul in the wee hours of Sunday igniting anxiety and panic in the country's biggest city housing some six million inhabitants.

Massive exodus from Kabul

US, France, UK and other western countries are leaving Afghanistan following Taliban's control of the capital Kabul.

The Pentagon authorised an additional 1,000 troops to help with the evacuation from Kabul, a US official said on Sunday, bringing the total number of troops expected in Afghanistan temporarily to 6,000.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the additional 1,000 troops would come from the 82nd Airborne Division, which had already been on standby.

European nations and the EU scrambled to evacuate their citizens and local staff from Kabul on Sunday, as NATO said it would keep the airport open as the Taliban took power.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance "was helping keep Kabul airport open to facilitate and coordinate evacuations" after consulting member countries.

The European Union was left desperately trying to find a solution for its Afghan staff facing possible reprisals, and seeking to convince its 27 member states to offer them visas.