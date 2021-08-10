WORLD
Chad invites rebels to participate in national dialogue
Mahamat Idriss Deby, who leads Transitional Military Council, offers "frank and sincere dialogue" to armed groups, reversing previous stance the government will not negotiate with rebels.
Chadian army soldiers stand on a vehicle beside rebels from FACT group, who were captured during fighting in the north, at the army headquarters in N'Djamena, Chad on May 9, 2021. / Reuters Archive
August 10, 2021

Chad's transitional president has invited opposition armed groups to participate in a national dialogue to determine the future of the country, reversing previous statements that the government would not negotiate with rebels.

Mahamat Idriss Deby, who leads the Transitional Military Council (CMT), seized power In April after his father, the former president, was killed while visiting troops fighting an insurgency in the north.

Rebel groups were invited to take part in an "Inclusive National Dialogue", before the holding of presidential and legislative elections, Deby said on Tuesday, without giving a timetable.

"The frank and sincere dialogue we all hope for will be open, in a specific manner, to the political-military movements," Deby said in a speech.

"Petty practices, political calculations and rearguard battles that have already caused too much harm to our country must be banished forever."

Rebels told to 'reconsider their positions'

The junta has previously refused to negotiate with rebel groups, in particular the fighters from the Front for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT), which in April swept south from bases in Libya and reached within 300km of the capital N'Djamena.

Deby said armed groups have "a patriotic obligation to reconsider their positions" and to help the transitional council build national unity.

Chad is a key contributor to a multinational force in the Lake Chad basin fighting Boko Haram insurgency, which erupted in northeast Nigeria in 2009.

