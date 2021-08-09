WORLD
2 MIN READ
First case of deadly Marburg disease confirmed in Guinea
Officials find case of Marburg, a highly infectious disease that causes haemorrhagic fever, in southern Gueckedou prefecture.
First case of deadly Marburg disease confirmed in Guinea
The disease falls into the same family as the virus that causes Ebola, another deadly and highly infectious disease. [FILE] / AFP
August 9, 2021

Officials in Guinea have confirmed a case of the Marburg virus disease, the first appearance of the deadly illness in West Africa, the [WHO] World Health Organisation said.

"The potential for the Marburg virus to spread far and wide means we need to stop it in its tracks," said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa, on Monday.

Guinean officials identified the case in the southern Gueckedou prefecture, said the WHO statement.

"This is the first time Marburg, a highly infectious disease that causes haemorrhagic fever, has been identified in the country, and in West Africa," it added.

Ebola disease

The disease falls into the same family as the virus that causes Ebola, another deadly and highly infectious disease.

Guinea's discovery comes just two months after the WHO declared an end to the country's second outbreak of Ebola, which started last year and claimed 12 lives.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump says he's 'highly unlikely' to fire Fed Chair Powell
Syrian army withdraws from Sweida under ceasefire agreement with Druze leaders
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Face to badge: The new tools 'holding police accountable' in Los Angeles
Germany continues military exports to Israel despite mounting criticism
Christian community in Taybeh call on Vatican to act as settler violence escalates in West Bank
World powers criticise Israeli strikes on Syria
Syria condemns 'heinous acts' in Sweida, vows to punish those responsible
Former EU foreign policy chief slams bloc's failure to act on Israel's human rights violations
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us