WORLD
2 MIN READ
Chad farmer-herder clashes leave nearly two dozen dead
Land dispute pits sedentary Boulala people against Arab nomads in Zohana village east of capital N'Djamena, officials say, leaving at least 22 dead.
Chad farmer-herder clashes leave nearly two dozen dead
Officials say troops were deployed to "maintain order" in the restive area. [FILE] / AA
August 8, 2021

Fighting between farmers and herders has left 22 dead in central Chad, authorities said.

"The conflict was sparked by a land dispute between the two communities, with one side wanting to move in and the other wanting to stop them," Amina Kodjiana, governor of Hadjer-Lamis province, told AFP news agency on Sunday.

She said that the fighting, which broke out on Saturday, pitted sedentary Boulala people against Arab nomads in the village of Zohana, 200 kilometres east of the capital N'Djamena.

Another 18 people were wounded, she said.

Government spokesman Abdraman e Koulamallah said troops were deployed to "maintain order".

READ MORE:Deadly farmer-herder clashes flare up in Chad again

Recurrent conflict

Intercommunal violence is common in central and southern Chad, where many inhabitants have weapons.

Tensions between indigenous settled farmers and nomadic Arab herders in the arid Sahel have simmered for years, occasionally erupting into deadly clashes.

Most of the violence follows a similar script: herders, sometimes crossing the border from Sudan, drive their stock on to farmers' fields, damaging crops and sparking a confrontation between the communities.

"We have prevailed upon the traditional chiefs of the two communities to bring a definitive end to this recurrent conflict," Kodjiana said.

Koulamallah said the authorities moved to "totally disarm the civilians", adding that the "belligerents have reconciled their differences and calm has fully returned to the area."

READ MORE: Dozens dead in new bout of intercommunal fighting in Chad

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump says he's 'highly unlikely' to fire Fed Chair Powell
Syrian army withdraws from Sweida under ceasefire agreement with Druze leaders
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Face to badge: The new tools 'holding police accountable' in Los Angeles
Germany continues military exports to Israel despite mounting criticism
Christian community in Taybeh call on Vatican to act as settler violence escalates in West Bank
World powers criticise Israeli strikes on Syria
Syria condemns 'heinous acts' in Sweida, vows to punish those responsible
Former EU foreign policy chief slams bloc's failure to act on Israel's human rights violations
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us