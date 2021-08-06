WORLD
3 MIN READ
Nigeria military bombs gunmen camp, killing scores
Heavily armed bandits have recently stepped up attacks on schools, kidnapping students for ransom, prompting a military response.
Nigeria military bombs gunmen camp, killing scores
Armed groups are increasingly targeting schools to kidnap children for ransom money. / AP
August 6, 2021

Nigerian forces have killed 78 gunmen, known locally as bandits, during military operations, including air strikes, in northwestern Zamfara state.

Heavily-armed bandits have wracked northwest and central Nigeria for years, but the groups have recently stepped up attacks on schools, kidnapping hundreds of students for ransom and prompting a military response. 

"On 2 August 2021, Nigerian Air Force... locked on armed bandits on bikes moving into Kwiambana Forest Reserves (in Zamfara state)... over 78 bandits were neutralised, and their camps destroyed," air force spokesman Edward Gabkwet said in a statement late on Thursday.

The bandits were tracked to "extensive and well-concealed camps with numerous huts" that were destroyed by the air force, the statement added, "in liaison with ground troops forming blocking forces around the targeted areas of the forest."

READ MORE: Nigeria's mass kidnappings: A timeline

Security challenge 

The air force said surviving bandits escaped and abandoned the camp.

The air force used the Alpha Jet and attack helicopters to bombard the camp, the statement said.

The Nigerian military first deployed to the area in 2016 and a peace deal with bandits was signed in 2019 but attacks on communities have continued.

Violence linked to these groups is just one of the challenges facing President Muhammadu Buhari's security forces, who are also battling a more than decade-long militant insurgency in the northeast and separatist agitation in the southeast.

Last month, heavily armed gangs shot down an air force Alpha Jet over Zamfara although the pilot safely ejected and evaded capture. 

On July 22, the air force said it had received the first six out of 12 Super Tucano light-attack turboprops from the United States.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump says he's 'highly unlikely' to fire Fed Chair Powell
Syrian army withdraws from Sweida under ceasefire agreement with Druze leaders
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Face to badge: The new tools 'holding police accountable' in Los Angeles
Germany continues military exports to Israel despite mounting criticism
Christian community in Taybeh call on Vatican to act as settler violence escalates in West Bank
World powers criticise Israeli strikes on Syria
Syria condemns 'heinous acts' in Sweida, vows to punish those responsible
Former EU foreign policy chief slams bloc's failure to act on Israel's human rights violations
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us