In Pictures: Forest fires swallow the Attica region of Greece
WORLD
3 MIN READ
In Pictures: Forest fires swallow the Attica region of GreeceSeveral explosions caused by the wildfires were heard by people from Tuesday onwards.
Flames are seen at forestland after a forest fire at the area of Varybobi, northeastern suburb of Athens, Greece on August 03, 2021. A wildfire broke out Tuesday afternoon in a forest in the Varybobi area in the northeast of Greece's Attica region, spreading fast due to dry conditions in the area, the fire department said. / AA
August 4, 2021

A wildfire broke out Tuesday afternoon in a forest in the Varybobi area in the northeast of Greece's Attica region, spreading fast due to dry conditions in the area, the fire department said.

Despite the lack of strong winds, the fire-fighting forces were reinforced with additional personnel.

A total of 104 firefighters, including four teams on foot, 35 fire engines, a special fire brigade unit, five fire-fighting helicopters, and four aircraft along with local volunteers are battling the blazes.

Earlier, the Civil Protection Service sent a message to residents of Varybobi and Kryoneri and surrounding areas via the European emergency number 112, alerting them about the fire in the nearby forest and advising them to seal their chimneys, doors, and windows to prevent flaming cinders from entering their homes.

It also called on them to remain on alert for further instructions from the authorities.

Here are some heartbreaking pictures from the country:

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump says he's 'highly unlikely' to fire Fed Chair Powell
Syrian army withdraws from Sweida under ceasefire agreement with Druze leaders
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Face to badge: The new tools 'holding police accountable' in Los Angeles
Germany continues military exports to Israel despite mounting criticism
Christian community in Taybeh call on Vatican to act as settler violence escalates in West Bank
World powers criticise Israeli strikes on Syria
Syria condemns 'heinous acts' in Sweida, vows to punish those responsible
Former EU foreign policy chief slams bloc's failure to act on Israel's human rights violations
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us