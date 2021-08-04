A wildfire broke out Tuesday afternoon in a forest in the Varybobi area in the northeast of Greece's Attica region, spreading fast due to dry conditions in the area, the fire department said.

Despite the lack of strong winds, the fire-fighting forces were reinforced with additional personnel.

A total of 104 firefighters, including four teams on foot, 35 fire engines, a special fire brigade unit, five fire-fighting helicopters, and four aircraft along with local volunteers are battling the blazes.

Earlier, the Civil Protection Service sent a message to residents of Varybobi and Kryoneri and surrounding areas via the European emergency number 112, alerting them about the fire in the nearby forest and advising them to seal their chimneys, doors, and windows to prevent flaming cinders from entering their homes.

It also called on them to remain on alert for further instructions from the authorities.

Here are some heartbreaking pictures from the country: