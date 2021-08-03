WORLD
Dozens killed in bus and truck crash in Mali
Passenger bus collides with lorry carrying agricultural produce near central Mali's Segou town, leaving 41 people dead and 33 others injured, officials say.
Officials say the crash "is the consequence of driving in the rain".
August 3, 2021

A bus has collided with a lorry killing 41 people and injuring 33 more during heavy rains in central Mali, the government said.

Transport Minister Dembele Madina Sissoko said on Tuesday the dead included a baby after the passenger bus collided with a lorry carrying agricultural produce near the town of Segou.

He said it was a provisional toll, and blamed bad weather.

Three of the injured were seriously hurt, Sissoko added.

Such accidents are a regular occurrence in the former French colony, where the poor state of the roads has been a source of social tension.

'Consequence of driving in the rain'

The government had at first stated on social media that 37 people were killed in the accident at Zambougou, without detailing the circumstances.

Alassane Traore, governor of the  Segou region which includes Zambougou, told AFP news agency the crash "is the consequence of driving in the rain".

A crash survivor said "visibility was poor and the road was wet because of the heavy rain", adding the truck failed to brake in time.

The transport minister told AFP  the government will investigate the incident.

"May Allah welcome the souls of the deceased to paradise," he said.

Landlocked nation

Travelling by road is still the principal means of transport for people and goods in the landlocked Sahel nation of some 20 million people.  

In neighbouring Senegal, 11 people were also killed in a road accident in the north of the country on Tuesday morning, the government said.

SOURCE:AFP
