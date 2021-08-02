WORLD
Deadly crash between bus and fuel truck leaves dozens dead in DRC
The inferno occurred near Kibuba along national route one between Kinshasa and Kikwit around 180 km from the capital Kinshasa.
The aftermath of a burned tanker truck in Mbuba, Democratic Republic of Congo, Saturday, October 6, 2018. / AFP Archive
August 2, 2021

A horrific collision between a fuel truck and a crowded bus in the Democratic Republic of Congo has killed 33 people this past weekend.

The victims were engulfed by a "huge fire sparked by the collision" overnight Saturday in the west of the country, local police captain Antoine Pululu said on Monday.

Another police source said the bodies were destroyed by the flames, adding that the remains that were recovered were buried "respectfully" in he village of Kibuba on Monday.

The inferno occurred near Kibuba along national route one between Kinshasa and Kikwit around 180 km (110 miles) from the capital Kinshasa.

READ MORE: Death toll from Mount Nyiragongo volcano eruption rises to 20

Deadly road accidents are frequent in DR Congo, where the roads are full of old vehicles which often do not comply with safety norms.

In addition, the roads are often in a bad state of disrepair, the drivers are not properly trained and some drink and drive.

The last major oil tanker accident in the country killed 53 people along another main road between Kinshasa and the western sea port of Matadi in October 2018.

In 2010, at least 230 people were burnt to death when a tanker truck overturned.

READ MORE: ADF militia kills scores in eastern DRC

SOURCE:AFP
