About 270 Palestinian protesters have been injured, mostly by tear gas fire, due to the violence by Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Red Crescent said.

The most intense tensions were in Beita village near Nablus in the northern occupied West Bank where residents have held regular demonstrations since May when Jewish settlers started to set up caravans and pave roads on a disputed hilltop.

The Red Crescent said most of those injured on Friday across the occupied West Bank needed treatment for tear gas inhalation, while seven Palestinians were injured by live fire and about 50 by rubber bullets.

The Israeli army told AFP a crowd of about 150 Palestinians in Beita threw rocks and burning tyres at soldiers, who responded "with riot dispersal means" and rounds of gunfire.

Army gunfire kills 20-year-old Palestinian

In the south of the territory, soldiers oppressed Palestinians in Beit Ummar mourning the death of Shawkat Khalid Awad, 20, who was killed by army gunfire on Thursday at the funeral of a Palestinian boy.

The Israeli military said it launched an investigation into the shooting of the boy, who was hit while traveling with his father in a car on Wednesday.

Two Palestinians have been shot and fatally wounded by Israeli army gunfire in Beita over the past week.

Soldiers have been defending caravans on a site called Eviatar that was evacuated in early July while the defence ministry rules on whether the area can be declared state land.

All Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank, which Israel captured in 1967, are considered as illegal by most of the international community. The Palestinians seek the area as the heartland of their future independent state.

