Egypt court hands death sentence to 24 Muslim Brotherhood members
A crackdown on Muslim Brotherhood continues in the country since Abdel Fattah el Sisi ousted Mohamed Morsi's government in 2013 in a military takeover and became president.
A Muslim Brotherhood member gestures from a defendants' cage in a courtroom in Torah prison, southern Cairo, Egypt. (AP file) / AP
July 29, 2021

An Egyptian court has sentenced 24 Muslim Brotherhood members to death for the killing of police officers in two separate cases, a judicial source has said.

The Damanhour Criminal Court, north of the capital Cairo, convicted the group of several crimes, including the alleged bombing of a bus transporting police officers in the coastal Beheira governorate in 2015.

The attack killed three policemen and wounded scores of others.

The other case, also comprised of Brotherhood members and tried by the same court, was over the killing of a policeman in 2014.

Eight of the 24 accused were tried in absentia.

Capital punishment for civilian convicts in Egypt, the Arab world's most populous country, is carried out by hanging.

The verdicts can be appealed, the source added.

"Significant spike" in recorded executions

Egypt outlawed the group in 2013 following the military ouster of former president Mohamed Morsi.

Since leading the military takeover and becoming president, Abdel Fattah al Sisi has cracked down on the Muslim Brotherhood, with thousands of its supporters jailed.

The Muslim Brotherhood, founded in Egypt in 1928, calls for Islam to be at the heart of public life.

It established itself as the main opposition movement in Egypt despite decades of repression, and has inspired spinoff movements and political parties across the Muslim world.

But it remains banned in several countries including Egypt for its alleged links to terrorism.

Earlier this year, Amnesty International slammed Egypt's "significant spike" in recorded executions, which saw a more than threefold rise to 107 last year, from 32 in 2019.

SOURCE:AFP
