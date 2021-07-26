WORLD
Tunisian security forces storm Al Jazeera office in Tunis
Security forces ordered offices of broadcaster Al Jazeera to be shut down, according to a statement by the Qatar-based network on its Facebook page.
This file photo taken on June 8, 2017 shows Al Jazeera staff at their TV station in Doha, Qatar. / AP
July 26, 2021

Tunisia security forces have stormed the Tunis offices of news broadcaster Al Jazeera, shortly after President Kais Saied ousted the government in a move labelled as a "coup" by his foes.

The Qatar-based network said Tunisian security forces entered the office on Monday and asked all journalists to leave, saying they were carrying out instructions, Reuters reported.

At least 10 heavily armed police officers entered the office without warrants for the raid, Al Jazeera said.

The head of Al Jazeera's bureau in Tunis said security forces confiscated the keys to their office and told staff they had no right to enter without showing a court order.

Members of staff were also asked to turn off phones and computers and remove electrical connections "for no reason."

Reporters Without Borders condemned the move "and the media's involvement in political conflicts."

READ MORE:Tunisian president suspends parliament, dismisses government

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
