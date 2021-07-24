WORLD
IDF kills teen, injures hundreds of Palestinians during Beita protest
Seventeen-year-old Mohammed Munir al Tamimi died by IDF live fire during a protest against the illegal construction of the Eviatar outpost by Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank. The Red Crescent say 320 Palestinians were also injured.
Medics evacuate an injured Palestinian protester during a demonstration in the town of Beita near Nablus city in the occupied West Bank, on July 23, 2021. / AFP
July 24, 2021

A Palestinian teenager has died after being shot by Israeli soldiers at a protest over illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian authorities said.

Mohammed Munir al Tamimi, 17, who suffered gunshot wounds, died later in hospital, the Palestinian health ministry said, a day after the violence in the flashpoint Palestinian village of Beita.

The Red Crescent said 320 Palestinians were injured in the protest, including 21 by live fire, 68 by rubber-tipped bullets and many others by tear gas.

Hundreds of Palestinians had gathered in the afternoon in the village of Beita, a hotspot in recent months, to protest against the wildcat settlement of Eviatar, located nearby.

The Israeli army said its soldiers had responded "with riot dispersal means" after Palestinians hurled rocks at them.

Israel said two of its soldiers were "lightly injured" in the violence.

READ MORE: Israel demolishes Palestinian village in West Bank for seventh time

Illegal settlement

Beita has been the scene of frequent unrest since May, when dozens of Israeli families arrived and began building the settlement on a hilltop near Nablus in defiance of Israeli and international law.

The construction is in defiance of both international and Israeli law, and sparked fierce protests from Palestinians who insisted it was being built on their land.

After weeks of clashes and tensions, the government of nationalist Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett struck a deal with the settlers that saw them leave the Eviatar outpost.

The settlers left behind the rudimentary homes they built until the Israeli defence ministry determines whether the land can be considered state territory.

The Israeli military is maintaining a presence in Eviatar until the decision is made.

The agreement was rejected by the mayor of Beita, who said on Thursday that "clashes and protests will continue" as long as any Israeli "remains on our land".

All Jewish settlements in the West Bank are regarded as illegal by most of the international community.

Around 475,000 Jewish settlers now live in the West Bank, which Israel has occupied since 1967.

READ MORE:Israeli settlers to leave flashpoint Eviatar outpost in occupied West Bank

SOURCE:AFP
