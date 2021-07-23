WORLD
Several dead in two Ecuador prison riots
Ecuador President Guillermo Lasso declares a state of emergency in the country's prison system after deadly violence killed at least 22 inmates in jails in southern Guayas province and Cotopaxi province, south of capital Quito.
Soldiers arrive outside the Cotopaxi No 1 penitentiary after several inmates were killed during a riot, in Latacunga, Ecuador July 22, 2021. / Reuters
July 23, 2021

At least 22 inmates died and several police were injured during riots at two of Ecuador's largest penitentiaries, the Andean nation has said, marking the second major deadly wave of prison violence this year.

Special police units deployed to the jails in southern Guayas province and Cotopaxi province, south of Quito, the capitol, to quell the violence.

In February, at least 79 inmates died at three prisons - including the centres in Guayas and Cotopaxi - in clashes between rival gangs. Guayas is home to Guayaquil, Ecuador's largest city.

"I want to say to the mafias that seek to threaten this country that they're mistaken if they think this government will act with the same weakness as the previous ones," President Guillermo Lasso said in a speech in the city of Latacunga.

READ MORE: Death toll rises in deadly Ecuador prison riots

He declared a state of emergency in the country's prison system.

Interior Minister Alexandra Vela said 78 prisoners had been recaptured. He said 41 prisoners and five police officers were wounded at the Cotopaxi prison.

Ecuadorian officials have for years sought to reduce violence at the country's overcrowded prisons, home to some 38,000 inmates.

READ MORE: Prison gunfight leaves several dead in Ecuador

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
