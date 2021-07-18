WORLD
2 MIN READ
Afghanistan withdraws ambassador from Pakistan over kidnapping incident
The envoy and other senior diplomats would be back to Kabul until all the security threats are removed, Afghanistan said, a day after the daughter of the Afghan ambassador was briefly kidnapped and tortured in Islamabad.
Afghanistan withdraws ambassador from Pakistan over kidnapping incident
In this November 19, 2020 file photo, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani leaves after a joint news conference with Pakistan's PM Imran Khan in Kabul, Afghanistan. / Reuters
July 18, 2021

Afghanistan has decided to recall its ambassador to Islamabad and all senior diplomats over "security threats" after the top envoy's daughter was briefly kidnapped in the Pakistani capital this week.

"Following the abduction of the daughter of Afghan ambassador in Pakistan, the leadership of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan have recalled the Afghan envoy and other senior diplomats from Islamabad back to Kabul until all the security threats are removed," the foreign ministry said, demanding the arrest and prosecution of kidnappers.

Silsila Alikhil, daughter of Afghanistan's ambassador to Pakistan Najibullah Alikhil, was briefly kidnapped by unknown assailants who left her with injuries and rope marks and Pakistan authorities have said they are investigating.

A medical examination report, shared on social media and confirmed by the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences state hospital where Alikhil was treated, earlier said she was admitted with swelling and rope marks on the wrists and ankles.

The report had given her age as 26, said she was held for more than five hours and also noted she had some swelling in the brain's rear occipital region.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan had wanted the matter treated as top priority and the culprits caught within 48 hours.

Neighbours Pakistan and Afghanistan have long had frosty ties. 

Kabul accuses Pakistan of allowing safe havens for Taliban fighters, while Islamabad accuses Kabul of allowing militants to use their territory to carry out attacks in Pakistan.

READ MORE:Daughter of Afghan ambassador abducted, tortured in Pakistan

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Zelenskyy aims for half of Ukraine's weapons to be made domestically
Dozens of bodies found inside Sweida hospital after gunmen retreat
Trump says he's 'highly unlikely' to fire Fed Chair Powell
Syrian army withdraws from Sweida under ceasefire agreement with Druze leaders
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Pashinyan: Armenia wants to reopen border with Türkiye, establish diplomatic ties
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Germany continues military exports to Israel despite mounting criticism
Christian community in Taybeh call on Vatican to act as settler violence escalates in West Bank
World powers criticise Israeli strikes on Syria
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us