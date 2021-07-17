WORLD
Syrian regime shelling in Idlib kills several civilians, including children
At least six people were killed and as many others wounded by Syrian regime shelling in Sarajah village southeast of Idlib.
Survivers of a reported shelling by regime forces, huddle inside a house in the village of Serja, in the southern part of Syria's Idlib province, on July 17, 2021. / AFP
July 17, 2021

Six civilians, including two children, have been killed in regime shelling in Idlib province in northwestern Syria, according to local sources.

The attack targeted Sarajah village southeast of Idlib, the sources said.

Six other people, including three members of the Syria Civil Defence (White Helmets), were injured in the attack.

In May 2017, Turkey, Russia, and Iran announced that they had reached an agreement to establish a de-escalation zone in Idlib, as part of the Astana meetings related to the Syrian crisis.

READ MORE:Several killed in Syria regime’s renewed strikes on last rebel enclave

Years of unrest

However, it was only after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin agreed on March 5, 2020, to a new truce in Idlib to end hostilities and attacks on civilians that effective de-escalation took place, with the exception of sporadic shelling by regime forces.

Syria has been ravaged by a civil war since early 2011 when the regime cracked down on pro-democracy protesters. 

Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million remain displaced, according to UN estimates.

Turkey hosts more than 3.6 million Syrian refugees – more than any country in the world. 

READ MORE: UN draft resolution calls for Syrian aid through two crossings

SOURCE:AA
