Gun attack in Occupied East Jerusalem wounds two Israelis

Two Israelis have been wounded in a gun attack in the Occupied East Jerusalem near the Old City. It comes a day after a man opened fire near a Synagogue in occupied East Jerusalem killing seven people and leaving around a dozen injured. The shooting on Saturday took place in the Palestinian neighborhood of Silwan near the historic Old City. Abdel Bari Atwan, Editor in Chief of Rai al-Youm Online Independent Newspaper, is talking about the developments.