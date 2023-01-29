Official: Israeli military boosting forces in occupied West Bank

Two Israelis have been wounded in a gun attack in the Occupied East Jerusalem near the Old City. It comes a day after a man opened fire near a Synagogue in occupied East Jerusalem killing seven people and leaving around a dozen injured. The shooting on Saturday took place in the Palestinian neighborhood of Silwan near the historic Old City. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed a 'strong, swift and accurate' response to the latest attacks in occupied East Jerusalem. These attacks came soon after an Israeli army raid in the occupied West Bank on Thrusday, which was the deadliest in two decades. And that followed the worst year of violence in Israel and the West Bank since 2004, towards the end of the Second Intifada. Meanwhile, thousands of Israelis have taken to the streets of Tel Aviv , protesting against Netanyahu's far-right administration. In the light of these developments, Akiva Eldar, Political analyst and contributor to Haaretz daily is talking about Netenyahu's security challenges, arguing that he has to respond good answers to these challenges, however it becomes more difficult to get diplomatic support from international liberal community, as International community is not happy what they see. He says, people hesitated participating in the protests today.