Two Israelis wounded in a fresh gun attack on Saturday

Two Israelis have been wounded in a gun attack in the Occupied East Jerusalem near the Old City. It comes a day after a man opened fire near a Synagogue in occupied East Jerusalem killing seven people and leaving around a dozen injured. The shooting on Saturday took place in the Palestinian neighborhood of Silwan near the historic Old City. It comes a day after a man opened fire near a Synagogue in occupied East Jerusalem killing seven people and leaving around a dozen injured. On Friday, a deadly raid was conducted by Israeli Security Forces in which 9 Palestinians were killed. Anis Kassim, Palestinian Legal Adviser, is talking about the latest tension.