Russia fires missiles on Ukraine after US and Germany pledged sending Ukraine modern tanks
Russian missiles have pounded Ukraine, killed at least 11 people and injured 11 more. The strikes followed a series of overnight drone attacks, coming after the US and Germany pledged to send Ukraine modern battle tanks. Andrew Korybko is a Moscow-based political analyst and an expert council member with the Institute of Strategic Studies and Predictions -- at the People's Friendship University of Russia. He joins us now from Moscow.
January 27, 2023
