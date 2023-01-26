January 26, 2023
META restores Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts
The social media giant said the reinstatement comes with 'new guardrails in place to deter repeat offences'. Trump responded by saying a Facebook ban 'should have never happened' to a sitting US president. TRT World talked to David Dunn. He is a Professor of International Politics at University of Birmingham and joined us live from Birmingham, UK. #donaldtrump #facebook #instagram
