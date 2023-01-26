200 Khan al Ahmar residents at the heart of land rights battle

200 Palestinians living in the occupied West Bank village of Khan al Ahmar are under threat of eviction. The plan to remove Palestinians from the area was approved by an Israeli court in 2018, but halted by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. On Monday, several right-wing members of the new Israeli government raised the issue again, calling for the Palestinian community's immediate evacuation from the area. #khanalahmar #palestinians #occupiedwestbank